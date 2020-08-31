8/9

Apart from a political career spanning over five decades, Mukherjee also authored eight books. He received many honorary doctorate degrees from universities across the world. He was rated one of the best five finance ministers of the world in 1984 according to a survey conducted by the Euro Money journal published from New York and was declared ‘Finance Minister of the year’ for Asia in 2010 by Emerging Markets, the journal of record for the World Bank and the IMF. Image Courtesy: Twitter/CitiznMukherjee