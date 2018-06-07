1/7 Former president Pranab Mukherjee being welcomed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat at the closing ceremony of ‘Tritiya Varsha Sangh Shiksha Varg’, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) event to mark the conclusion of a three-year training camp for swayamsevaks in Nagpur, on Thursday. PTI Former president Pranab Mukherjee being welcomed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan...

2/7 Pranab Mukherjee delivers his speech at the RSS Tritiya Varsh event. Mukherjee, on Thursday, warned that any attempt to define India through "religion, dogma or intolerance" will only dilute the country's existence, as he attended an RSS event amid criticism by several of his party leaders including his own daughter. Twitter@@RSSorg

3/7 RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat speaks at the RSS Tritiya Varsh valedictory programme on Thursday. Amid a raging controversy over Mukherjee attending its event, Bhagwat said this was a "meaningless" debate and no one is an outsider for his organisation. Speaking ahead of Mukherjee's speech, Bhagwat said Mukherjee will remain what he is and the Sangh will remain the Sangh even after the event. Twitter@RSSorg

4/7 (From left to right) Sunil Shastri, Sanjay Lalbhai, Challa Rajendra Prasad, Rajeev Malhotra, Vishad Mafatlal, Kalyan Chaube, Ardhindu Bose were among the guests invited to the RSS event on Thursday. Twitter@RSSorg

5/7 Former president Pranab Mukherjee pays homage to the founder of RSS Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smriti Mandir in Nagpur. Twitter@RSSorg

6/7 Earlier on Thursday, Pranab Mukherjee paid tribute to second Sarsanghchalak of RSS Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar at Smriti Chinah in Nagpur. Twitter@RSSorg