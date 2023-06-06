Prabhas seeks blessings at Tirumala temple ahead of 'Adipurush' final trailer launch
The film that also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon is directed by Om Raut and set for a June 16 release
Prabhas sought blessings at Tirumala temple ahead of ‘Adipurush’ final trailer launch today. Back in October 2022, when Om Raut, Bhushan Kumar shared the teaser of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan’s <em>Adipurush</em>, netizens were left unimpressed. Things did improve marginally when the same teaser was shown to a bunch of journalists in 3D.
The trailer suggests director Om Raut and the whole team has used a unique technology for visual effects. Result? Some impressive visuals better and far better than the teaser. But is it going to be enough? It’s the epic tale of the Ramayana. We have Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Raavan, Sunny Singh as Laxman. We have sprawling shots of Hanuman uprooting the Sanjeevani Booti and the attack on Raavan’s Lanka. We have glimpses of a distressed Sita at his den waiting for her Ram.
Also, the movie will have its World Premiere in New York on 13th June at the Tribeca Festival, which is taking place from June 7-18th. The movie will release in India and globally on June 16.