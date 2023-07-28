Power of Pink: When Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh flaunted the colour with confidence
From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh, here are the instances when Bollywood stars wore pink and made a fashion statement with elan
Tiger Shroff: The actor looked like a boss while wearing a pink suit during a photo shoot
Varun Dhawan: Dhawan may have worn pink but also channeled his rustic avatar with his swagger and beard
Shah Rukh Khan: The king of romance was one of the first few actors from Hindi cinema to don the colour and own the way only he could
Ayushmann Khurrana: Breaking taboos and barriers, he has also experimented with his fashion choices and worn pink at work
Govinda: The other actor who was pretty fearless about his fashion choices was Govinda. And yes, he wore pink too. Here’s a meme with him and Kriti Sanon
Ranveer Singh: There’s no attire he has not successfully pulled off, including pink suits