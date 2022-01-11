Postcards from a snowy Kashmir: Mesmerising images of the Valley in the grips of winter

Wrapping up 2021: Best images of the year gone by — the final months After the Taliban takeover in August, the last months of the year brought the volcanic eruption on the Canary Islands, the death of India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the devastating tornadoes in the United States. Take a look at our last selection (final of the three-part series) which recaps 2021 and preps us to welcome 2022