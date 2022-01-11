Postcards from a snowy Kashmir: Mesmerising images of the Valley in the grips of winter
Kashmir is covered in a white blanket and is experiencing sub-zero temperatures; the Valley is currently under the grip of the 40-day harshest winter period known as 'Chilla-i-Kalan' that began on 21 December
The mercury has plunged, with Gulmarg and Pahalgam witnessing extreme cold conditions. The weather department has forecast more snowfall and issued an orange colour weather warning. PTI
The Kashmir Valley is currently under the grip of the 40-day harshest winter period known as 'Chilla-i-Kalan' that began on 21 December. During 'Chilla-i-Kalan', a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies, including the famous Dal Lake here, and the water supply lines in several parts of the Valley. PTI
A resident clears snow near his house after a heavy snowfall at Banihal some 100kms south of Srinagar. 'Chilla-i-Kalan' will end on 31 January, but the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold). AFP
Boatmen clear snow from their shikara during light snowfall, on Dal Lake in Srinagar. The MeT office said the weather is likely to stay mainly dry over the next few days. PTI
Gulmarg, the famous ski resort in Baramulla district, recorded a low of minus 10.6 degrees Celsius. This is for the third straight night that the minimum temperature in Gulmarg has fallen to minus 10 degrees Celsius or below, officials said. AFP
People walk along a street during a snowfall in Srinagar. Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, was the only place where the minimum temperature was above the freezing point at 0.2 degrees Celsius last night. AFP
Children play on a snow hill after heavy snowfall near Srinagar. AFP
A man rides a scooter along a road during snowfall in Srinagar. AFP