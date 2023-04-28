Pop-culture icon Ranveer Singh spotted in New York ahead of Tiffany & Co. event

1/3

Pop culture icon Ranveer Singh was spotted in New York today, ahead of the highly anticipated Tiffany & Co. event. The paparazzi (Elder Ordonez) caught him near Soho House, dressed in a Gucci x Adidas outfit that looked nothing short of stunning. As always, Ranveer set some fashion goals for his fans, pulling off an oversized trench, knitted sweater, straight-fit jeans, and a pearl necklace like a true fashion icon. It’s safe to say that no one else could have rocked this outfit quite like he did.