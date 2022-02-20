Pompeii: Rebirth of Italy's dead city that nearly died again
Climate extremes, including increasingly intensive rainfall and spells of baking heat, could threaten Pompeii
In a few horrible hours, Pompeii was turned from a vibrant city into an ash-embalmed wasteland, smothered by a furious volcanic eruption in 79 AD. But these days, Pompeii is experiencing the makings of a rebirth. Image Courtesy: AP
As per AP, in this century, the excavated Roman city appeared alarmingly close to a second death, assailed by decades of neglect, mismanagement and scant systematic maintenance of the heavily visited ruins. The 2010 collapse of a hall where gladiators trained nearly cost Pompeii its coveted UNESCO World Heritage Site designation. Image Courtesy: AFP
Under the archaeological park's new German-born director, innovative technology is helping restore some of Pompeii's nearly obliterated glories and limit the effects of a new threat — climate change, AP reported. Image Courtesy: AP
The Great Pompeii Project, an infusion of about 105 million euros ($120 million) in European Union funds — on condition it be spent promptly and effectively by 2016 — helped spare the ruins from further degradation. Image Courtesy: AP
There are also plans to create public strolling grounds in an unexcavated section of ancient Pompeii which, until recently, had been used as an illegal dump and even a marijuana farm. Image Courtesy: AP