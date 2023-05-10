Poll Position: Karnataka gets inked as it makes big election decision today
From Nirmala Sitharaman to Kantara's Rishab Shetty, all the big names came out to cast their vote in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. People also beat the heat and queued up outside polling booths across the state
Following the rigorous election campaigning, people were ready to cast their votes in the Assembly elections in Karnataka on Wednesday. They stood in a queue to cast their votes for the Karnataka Assembly elections, at a polling station, in the Mysuru district. PTI
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman after casting her vote for Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru. Many first-time voters and the elderly participated in the voting. Rajiv Kumar, the chief election commissioner, urged the 11.7 lakh first-time voters among Karnataka’s 5.3 crore registered voters on Tuesday to cast their votes enthusiastically in the Wednesday election. PTI
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with his family after casting a vote for the Karnataka Assembly elections in Shiggaon. Notably, the chief minister has won three consecutive terms from this constituency. PTI
Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda with his wife at a polling station to cast his vote for Karnataka Assembly elections, in Hassan. PTI
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar waits in a queue to cast his vote for Karnataka Assembly elections, at a polling station, in Bengaluru. PTI
Army jawans help an elderly woman arriving in a wheelchair to cast her vote for the Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru. PTI
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after casting his vote for Karnataka Assembly elections at a polling station in Kalaburagi. PTI
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya with his parents after voting for Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru. He mocked the Congress party saying “suddenly, the Congress party has started praying to everything — whether it is visiting Bajrang Bali temples last week or seeing God in gas cylinders.” PTI
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah after casting his vote for Karnataka Assembly elections, at a polling station, at Varuna in Mysuru district. He alleged that the governing BJP intends to win the Assembly election with “money power” since they “do not have any developmental works to showcase” to the electorate. PTI
Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy with his family in Ramanagara district. PTI
People wait in queues at a polling station to cast their votes for Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru. In a rare incident, a 23-year-old woman today gave birth to a baby at a polling booth in Kurlagindi village of Ballari in poll-bound Karnataka. Female officials and women voters helped her to deliver the baby. PTI
Former CM and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa with his family after voting in the Karnataka Assembly elections. He said that he is confident about his party’s victory in the state and that BJP will secure 135 seats in the Karnataka Elections 2023. PTI
Rishab Shetty of ‘Kantara’ fame casting his vote. ANI
Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy after casting their votes for Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru. PTI