1/5 BJP president Amit Shah started the party's campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls with a rally in West Bengal's Malda on Tuesday, coming down hard on the ruling Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He asserted that the elections will see restoration of democracy in the state.

2/5 Among the salient assurances given by him was that of granting citizenship to all Bengali refugees with the passage of the Citizenship Bill.

3/5 Taking a dig at the 'mahagathbandhan' of opposition parties, he said that association is a means to gain power and serve personal interests, while the BJP aims at tackling poverty and corruption.

4/5 This was Shah's first rally in the state after BJP was refused permission to conduct a Rath Yatra. He said that if the party will not be allowed to take out the Rath Yatra, it will take out a Padyatra (a journey by foot). If the authorities come in the way of the Padyatra too, the party will organise roadside rallies, he added, asserting that Mamata did not let the Yatra take place as she was scared.