1/5 In the first rally held jointly by the BJP and Shiv Sena, which have entered into an alliance for the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed the Congress for questioning the India-Pakistan strikes. Image Courtesy: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost In the first rally held jointly by the BJP and Shiv Sena, which have entered into an alliance for...

2/5 At the rally held in Kolkapur, both Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray hit out at NCP supremo Sharad Pawar for destroying Maharashtra in the long span of his political career. Kolhapur is known to be the NCP and Congress’ stronghold. Image Courtesy: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost At the rally held in Kolkapur, both Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray hit out at NCP...

3/5 Fadnavis also spoke about the ruling government’s measures to provide relief to sugarcane farmers and having taken “more decisions for this industry than anyone else”. Image Courtesy: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost Fadnavis also spoke about the ruling government’s measures to provide relief to sugarcane farmers...

4/5 Fadnavis also listed the welfare schemes introduced by the Narendra Modi-led government. He said that a sum of Rs 80,000 crore has been transferred to bank accounts under many welfare schemes. Image Courtesy: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost Fadnavis also listed the welfare schemes introduced by the Narendra Modi-led government. He said...