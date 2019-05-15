1/7 BJP national president Amit Shah conducted an election roadshow in Kolkata for the last phase of Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday. PTI BJP national president Amit Shah conducted an election roadshow in Kolkata for the last phase of...

2/7 The roadshow turned violent with posters, hoardings and banners of Shah and Narendra Modi being vandalised. PTI

3/7 Vehicles were torched during the roadshow as situation soon spiralled into mass vandalism with both TMC and BJP accusing each other of sponsoring violence in the state. PTI

4/7 The statue of Bengali writer and philosopher Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar at Vidyasagar College was also vandalised as clashes broke out between workers of the two parties. PTI

5/7 A BJP delegation including senior leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Nirmala Sitharaman met the Election Commissioner in Delhi to complain about the continued poll violence in West Bengal. PTI

6/7 On Wednesday, Amit Shah also addressed a press conference to talk about the violence which ensued in his roadshow in Bengal on Tuesday. PTI