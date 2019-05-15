Co-presented by
Specs monster, gorgeous display but average camera
Election Commission's decision to use Article 324 in West Bengal severe indictment of Mamata Banerjee's rule
Game of Thrones: From seasons 1-8, best scenes featuring Cersei Lannister, original badass of the Seven Kingdoms
Nine Pakistani Hindu refugee children stare at a bleak future as state-run Delhi schools deny admission, SDMC steps in
Britain prepares for Brexit: Theresa May loses popularity in Maidenhead as dabble over deal shifts gear from economic to identity crisis
Economic slowdown: Why there will be no honeymoon period, no scope for window dressing for India’s next government
With no waste disposal plan, India’s solar power programme may lead to loss of biodiversity
Free Solo: How rock climber Alex Honnold scaled the 3,000-feet-high vertical face of Yosemite's El Capitan
Premier League: Manchester City, United and Liverpool among clubs set to spend big as transfer window opens