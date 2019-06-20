1/5 Laying the roadmap of the Narendra Modi government for its second term, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed both the Houses of the Parliament on Thursday. He said empowering every person is the main goal for a 'New India'. AP Laying the roadmap of the Narendra Modi government for its second term, President Ram Nath Kovind...

2/5 As he highlighted the Modi government's achievements in an hour-long address, Kovind pushed for simultaneous elections, saying it is the "need of the hour”. Asserting that the government was moving ahead to create a "strong, secure and inclusive" India, the president said national security was paramount. PTI As he highlighted the Modi government's achievements in an hour-long address, Kovind pushed for...

3/5 nikah halala to ensure equal rights for women, take forward the campaign against black money and make the zero tolerance policy against corruption more comprehensive and effective. Kovind said that a new industrial policy aimed at promoting growth and creating jobs will be announced. Image Courtesy: Twitter/@PIB_India" title="Kovind underlined the government's resolve to remove "social evils" of triple talaq and nikah halala to ensure equal rights for women, take forward the campaign against black money and make the zero tolerance policy against corruption more comprehensive and effective. Kovind said that a new industrial policy aimed at promoting growth and creating jobs will be announced. Image Courtesy: Twitter/@PIB_India" data-url="https://www.firstpost.com/photos/politics-gallery/ram-nath-kovind-addresses-joint-session-of-parliament-calls-simultaneous-polls-need-of-the-hour-6855231-3.html" data-desc="Kovind underlined the government's resolve to remove "social evils" of triple talaq and nikah halala to ensure equal rights for women, take forward the campaign against black money and make the zero tolerance policy against corruption more comprehensive and effective. Kovind said that a new industrial policy aimed at promoting growth and creating jobs will be announced. Image Courtesy: Twitter/@PIB_India" alt="Ram Nath Kovind addresses joint session of Parliament, calls simultaneous polls 'need of the hour'" data-index="13" data-photo-id="3" /> Kovind underlined the government's resolve to remove "social evils" of triple talaq and nikah halala to ensure equal rights for women, take forward the campaign against black money and make the zero tolerance policy against corruption more comprehensive and effective. Kovind said that a new industrial policy aimed at promoting growth and creating jobs will be announced. Image Courtesy: Twitter/@PIB_India Kovind underlined the government's resolve to remove "social evils" of triple talaq and nikah... nikah halala to ensure equal rights for women, take forward the campaign against black money and make the zero tolerance policy against corruption more comprehensive and effective. Kovind said that a new industrial policy aimed at promoting growth and creating jobs will be announced. Image Courtesy: Twitter/@PIB_India" title="Kovind underlined the government's resolve to remove "social evils" of triple talaq and nikah halala to ensure equal rights for women, take forward the campaign against black money and make the zero tolerance policy against corruption more comprehensive and effective. Kovind said that a new industrial policy aimed at promoting growth and creating jobs will be announced. Image Courtesy: Twitter/@PIB_India" data-url="https://www.firstpost.com/photos/politics-gallery/ram-nath-kovind-addresses-joint-session-of-parliament-calls-simultaneous-polls-need-of-the-hour-6855231-3.html" data-desc="Kovind underlined the government's resolve to remove "social evils" of triple talaq and nikah halala to ensure equal rights for women, take forward the campaign against black money and make the zero tolerance policy against corruption more comprehensive and effective. Kovind said that a new industrial policy aimed at promoting growth and creating jobs will be announced. Image Courtesy: Twitter/@PIB_India" alt="Ram Nath Kovind addresses joint session of Parliament, calls simultaneous polls 'need of the hour'" data-index="13" data-photo-id="3" />

4/5 Kovind also talked about Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, One Nation, Simultaneous Elections, steps taken to ensure India’s security, farmers’ welfare, strengthening the federal structure of the country, the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and India’s relations with other countries. PTI Kovind also talked about Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, One Nation, Simultaneous Elections,...