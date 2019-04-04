1/6 Congress president Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Wayanad in Kerala on Thursday. He is fighting the Lok Sabha polls from a second seat besides the party bastion Amethi. PTI Congress president Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Wayanad in Kerala on Thursday. He is...

2/6 Congress president Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and senior Congress leaders including KC Venugopal and Mukul Wasnik. PTI Congress president Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and senior...

3/6 After filing his nomination papers, Rahul, Priyanka and leaders from Congress-led UDF undertook a road show where thousands of party workers gathered in Kalpetta and its suburbs to catch a glimpse of him. Priyanka tweeted that her brother was the ‘most courageous man’ and asked Wayanad to ‘take care of him’ because ‘he will not let them down’. PTI After filing his nomination papers, Rahul, Priyanka and leaders from Congress-led UDF undertook a...

4/6 Rahul said he was fighting the polls from down south to send a message that India was one. “South, north, east, west, centre... all are one... There is an assault taking place across the country by the RSS and BJP. I just want to send a message and I will stand from south India and north India. My aim was to give a message,” he said. PTI Rahul said he was fighting the polls from down south to send a message that India was one....

5/6 Rahul also said he wouldn't say a word against the state's CPM-led LDF government during his campaign and that he would ‘absorb all its criticisms with happiness’. The Left is miffed with Gandhi's candidature from Wayanad. PTI Rahul also said he wouldn't say a word against the state's CPM-led LDF government during his...