1/8 Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra waves to her party supporters as she arrives at Assi Ghat in Varanasi on Wednesday. PTI Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra waves to her party supporters as she arrives at...

2/8 Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is Congress in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh is on a three-day 'Ganga Yatra' from Prayagraj to Varanasi by a steamer. PTI Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is Congress in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh is on a three-day...

3/8 The Congress leader had kicked off her party's campaign in Uttar Pradesh with the boat ride on Monday. PTI The Congress leader had kicked off her party's campaign in Uttar Pradesh with the boat ride on...

4/8 Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is greeted by her party supporters at Assi Ghat in Varanasi. PTI Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is greeted by her party supporters at Assi Ghat in Varanasi. PTI

5/8 The Congress leader meets party supporters during her visit to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's memorial at Ramnagar in Varanasi. PTI The Congress leader meets party supporters during her visit to former prime minister Lal Bahadur...

6/8 The Congress general secretary pays tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri at his memorial in Varanasi's Ramnagar. PTI The Congress general secretary pays tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri at his memorial in Varanasi's...

7/8 Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Twitter/@INCUttarPradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Twitter/@INCUttarPradesh