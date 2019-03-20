1/8
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra waves to her party supporters as she arrives at Assi Ghat in Varanasi on Wednesday. PTI
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is Congress in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh is on a three-day 'Ganga Yatra' from Prayagraj to Varanasi by a steamer. PTI
The Congress leader had kicked off her party's campaign in Uttar Pradesh with the boat ride on Monday. PTI
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is greeted by her party supporters at Assi Ghat in Varanasi. PTI
The Congress leader meets party supporters during her visit to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's memorial at Ramnagar in Varanasi. PTI
The Congress general secretary pays tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri at his memorial in Varanasi's Ramnagar. PTI
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Twitter/@INCUttarPradesh
Congress supporters take a selfie with the Congress leader. Twitter/@INCUttarPradesh
