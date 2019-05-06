1/7 A soldier was seen directing a Buddhist monk into a polling station near the Hemis Monastery about 45 kilometres from Leh. AFP A soldier was seen directing a Buddhist monk into a polling station near the Hemis Monastery...

2/7 An elderly woman was carried by a relative near a polling station in Bangaon parliamentary constituency during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections in Nadia district on Monday. PTI

3/7 Mahendra Singh Dhoni was with his wife Sakshi Dhoni and parents at a polling station to cast their vote in Ranchi. PTI

4/7 Girdhar Vyas, who claims to sport the longest moustache in the world, showed his finger marked with indelible ink at a polling station in Bikaner. PTI

5/7 BJP candidate from Saran, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, with his daughter Atisha Pratap showed their inked fingers after casting vote at a polling station in Chhapra. PTI

6/7 TMC candidate for Howrah Constituency Prasun Banerjee (L) and his party associate showed their injury marks to media personnel after a scuffle at a polling station in Howrah district. PTI