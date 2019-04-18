1/13 Voters line up to cast their votes outside a polling station during the second phase of Lok Sabha Election in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Reuters Voters line up to cast their votes outside a polling station during the second phase of Lok Sabha...

2/13 An elderly voter shows his ink-marked finger after casting vote at a polling station at Siyana, Bulandshahr. PTI An elderly voter shows his ink-marked finger after casting vote at a polling station at Siyana,...

3/13 A woman gets her finger inked as her child sleeps at a polling station in Chennai. AFP A woman gets her finger inked as her child sleeps at a polling station in Chennai. AFP

4/13 Infosys founder and mentor Narayana Murthy (L) and his philanthropist wife Sidha Murthy show their inked index finger after casting their vote during the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Bangalore. AFP Infosys founder and mentor Narayana Murthy (L) and his philanthropist wife Sidha Murthy show...

5/13 Makkal Needhi Maiam founder-president Kamal Haasan with his daughter and actress Shruti Haasan (front) wait in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station in Chennai. PTI Makkal Needhi Maiam founder-president Kamal Haasan with his daughter and actress Shruti Haasan...

6/13 An elderly voter is assisted as she arrives to cast vote at a polling station in Nagercoil in Kanyakumari. PTI An elderly voter is assisted as she arrives to cast vote at a polling station in Nagercoil in...

7/13 Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy along with wife Anitha Kumaraswamy (C) and son Nikhil Gowda (R) show their finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote at a polling station at Kethiganahalli in Ramanagara district. PTI Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy along with wife Anitha Kumaraswamy (C) and son Nikhil...

8/13 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin walks outside a polling station after casting his vote in Chennai. AP Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin walks outside a polling station after casting...

9/13 Superstar Rajnikanth arrives to cast his vote during the second phase of general elections in Chennai. AP Superstar Rajnikanth arrives to cast his vote during the second phase of general elections in...

10/13 Burqa-clad women wait to cast their votes at a polling station in Hojai, Assam. PTI Burqa-clad women wait to cast their votes at a polling station in Hojai, Assam. PTI

11/13 An elderly Kashmiri man pulls a child on a tricycle during a strike called on the second phase of elections in Srinagar. AP An elderly Kashmiri man pulls a child on a tricycle during a strike called on the second phase of...

12/13 National Conference president and Srinagar parliamentary candidate Farooq Abdullah with his son and former chief minister Omar Abdullah leave after casting vote at a polling station in Srinagar. PTI National Conference president and Srinagar parliamentary candidate Farooq Abdullah with his son...