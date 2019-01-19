1/6
West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday hosted the United India Rally in Kolkata, in an effort to unite Opposition parties against the BJP government. PTI
West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday hosted the United India...
2/6
In view of the various processions that were taken out in Kolkata ahead of the rally, as many as 10,000 police personnel were deployed, and around 400 police pickets were set up to ensure foolproof security. PTI
In view of the various processions that were taken out in Kolkata ahead of the rally, as many as...
3/6
Over 20 Opposition party leaders were in attendance, including Karnataka chief minister HD Kumarswamy, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. All the leaders addressed the gathering. PTI
Over 20 Opposition party leaders were in attendance, including Karnataka chief minister HD...
4/6
In their speeches, the leaders criticised the Narendra Modi government over issues including the Rafale deal, demonetisation, GST and farmers' woes. PTI
In their speeches, the leaders criticised the Narendra Modi government over issues including the...
5/6
BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hit back at the Opposition, saying the mahagathbandhan was only looking to defeat Modi. The prime minister, while speaking at Silvassa in Gujarat, said the Opposition was not just against him, but also against the people of this country. PTI
BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hit back at the Opposition, saying the...
6/6
BJP leader Babul Supriyo tweeted comments against Mamata Banerjee and the TMC all through Saturday, criticising the party for disrupting traffic in Kolkata. He also claimed the chief minister had given the state nothing more than large posters. PTI
BJP leader Babul Supriyo tweeted comments against Mamata Banerjee and the TMC all through...