In his address during the last session of the 16th Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of the accomplishments by his government. He also took potshots at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, referring to the latter's claim that his Rafale revelations will cause tremors. He took a jab at Gandhi's hug and winking episode in July 2018. The House was adjourned sine die. PTI

The Parliament also approved the sixth and final Budget. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die after it passed some Bills including Interim Budget and Finance Bill for 2019-20 without debate. PTI

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav said he wished to see Narendra Modi back as prime minister. "I wish pradhan mantriji becomes pradhan mantri again," he said, as Modi folded his hands in appreciation. During his speech later, he acknowledged Mulayam's 'blessings'. PTI

In her address, Lok Sabha speaker Mahajan asked members to introspect whether they lived up to the expectations of people whom they represented in the House in the last five years. The PM praised her for her role in the House during his 30-minute speech. PTI

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu slammed the wasted opportunity by the parliamentarians. He referred to over 95 per cent time of the 10-day sitting being lost in disruptions and adjournments. The Upper House has been repeatedly adjourned over various issues, including the Rafale deal and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. PTI