With the central theme of 'Hindutva', the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday launched its three-day lecture series by its chief Mohan Bhagwat. He hailed the work done by the organisation as "incomparable" and claimed that people targeted the outfit out of fear because of its increasing power.

The event titled "Future of Bharat: An RSS perspective" is being held at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. Nearly all major Opposition parties are boycotting conclave, though the RSS had said it had invited them.

Bhagwat said that because the RSS had a unique identity, it is popular and its workers don't run to advertise their work. "We do not remote control our workers," Bhagwat said on Monday.

Remembering RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, Bhagwat called him a "born patriot" and highlighted that Hedgewar had been a part of the Congress.