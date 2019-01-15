1/5 Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met BSP supremo Mayawati on the occasion of her 63rd birthday at her residence on Tuesday. ANI Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met BSP supremo Mayawati on the occasion of her 63rd...

2/5 Mayawati released a book titled 'A Travelogue of My Struggle-Ridden Life and BSP Movement' during a press conference on Tuesday in Lucknow. PTI Mayawati released a book titled 'A Travelogue of My Struggle-Ridden Life and BSP Movement' during...

3/5 Mayawati said that "UP will decide who will come to power at the Centre and who will be the next prime minister". Mayawati said that "UP will decide who will come to power at the Centre and who will be the next...

4/5 Mayawati's 63rd birthday fell days after Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party entered into an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. PTI Mayawati's 63rd birthday fell days after Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party entered into an...