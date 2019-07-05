1/9 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha at Parliament, in New Delhi today. PTI Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha at...

2/9 Minister of State Finance Anurag Thakur, Finance Secretary SC Garg, Chief Economic Adviser Subramanian and other officials were present with Sitharaman outside the Finance Ministry. PTI Minister of State Finance Anurag Thakur, Finance Secretary SC Garg, Chief Economic Adviser...

3/9 Sitharaman with Thakur and others outside the North Block ahead of the presentation of Union Budget. Presenting the first budget of the Modi government in its second term, Sitharaman said Aadhaar card for NRIs with Indian passports will be issued after their arrival in India, without waiting for the mandatory 180 days. PTI Sitharaman with Thakur and others outside the North Block ahead of the presentation of Union...

4/9 President Ram Nath Kovind posed for a photograph with Sitharaman, Thakur and her team ahead of the presentation of Union Budget. PTI President Ram Nath Kovind posed for a photograph with Sitharaman, Thakur and her team ahead of...

5/9 Doing away with the traditional brown budget briefcase, Sitharaman went for a red coloured bag, with the national emblem emblazoned on top of it. Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to merge the NRI portfolio scheme route with foreign portfolio investment route. PTI Doing away with the traditional brown budget briefcase, Sitharaman went for a red coloured bag,...

6/9 A security personnel checks sacks containing copies of Union Budget 2019-20 at Parliament. Sitharaman lowered the fiscal deficit target to 3.3 percent for the current fiscal from the earlier estimate of 3.4 percent of the GDP. PTI A security personnel checks sacks containing copies of Union Budget 2019-20 at Parliament....

7/9 People gather in a shop to watch the live telecast of the Union Budget. Tabling the Modi 2.0 government's maiden budget, Sitharaman said that steps were taken to boost infrastructure in sectors like roads, waterways, metro, and rail. She also emphasised on the measures for a self-reliant aviation industry. PTI People gather in a shop to watch the live telecast of the Union Budget. Tabling the Modi 2.0...

8/9 Describing the Union Budget as citizen-friendly, development friendly and future-oriented, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it will empower the poor and provide the youth with a better future. Terming the Budget as one that extends "hope" and boosts "self confidence", he said the policies of the government will empower the downtrodden and turn them into a "power house" for the development of the country. PTI Describing the Union Budget as citizen-friendly, development friendly and future-oriented, Prime...