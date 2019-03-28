1/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched BJP’s poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur and Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor on Thursday. His speeches focussed on the issues of national security, welfare schemes and the Opposition’s failures. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched BJP’s poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut,...

2/8 Modi also tore into the opposition parties by coining an acronym ‘SARAB' (alcohol) from the initial letters of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance and urged people to “stay away from ‘SARAB' in the polls. PTI Modi also tore into the opposition parties by coining an acronym ‘SARAB' (alcohol) from the...

3/8 At the Vijay Sankalp rally in Meerut, Modi said that the people had to choose between ‘a decisive government and an indecisive past’, highlighting the launch of the anti-satellite missile launch on Wednesday, which established India’s space capabilities. PTI At the Vijay Sankalp rally in Meerut, Modi said that the people had to choose between ‘a decisive...

4/8 Modi also referred to his famous ‘chowkidar’ campaign, adding that India was witnessing for the first time a government that knows how to deliver. He hit out at the ‘daagdaar’ (tainted) Opposition, saying that the BJP is ‘dumdaar’ (strong). Seen here is Modi and Main Bhi Chowkidar merchandise at the Meerut rally venue. Reuters Modi also referred to his famous ‘chowkidar’ campaign, adding that India was witnessing for the...

5/8 At his rally in Akhnoor, his first in Jammu and Kashmir, Modi referred to the Balakot strikes and said that terrorists across the border are now living fear. PTI At his rally in Akhnoor, his first in Jammu and Kashmir, Modi referred to the Balakot strikes and...

6/8 Switching between Dogri and Hindi, Modi mocked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s ‘happy World Theatre Day’ tweet after the A-SAT missile launch on Wednesday. He said that while India created history by taking a step to ensure the country’s security, the Opposition is making critical statements. AP Switching between Dogri and Hindi, Modi mocked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s ‘happy World Theatre...

7/8 Modi sharply criticised the Congress for its promise to alleviate poverty by saying that the rival party has been offering the same lure of ‘garibi hatao’ since decades. He urged the people to remove the Congress in order to do away with poverty. PTI Modi sharply criticised the Congress for its promise to alleviate poverty by saying that the...