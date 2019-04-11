1/7 The world's largest polling exercise began on Thursday with an estimated 9 crore Indians coming out to vote for electing 91 parliamentarians in the first phase of over-a-month-long Lok Sabha election for which the Modi government has made nationalism its core pitch against a fragmented Opposition. AP The world's largest polling exercise began on Thursday with an estimated 9 crore Indians coming...

2/7 West Bengal, where voting took place for two Lok Sabha seats, saw the maximum 81 percent voting, while state election officers put the voting percentage at 73 percent in Andhra Pradesh, where violent clashes left at least two persons dead. Reuters West Bengal, where voting took place for two Lok Sabha seats, saw the maximum 81 percent voting,...

3/7 Complaints poured in about missing voter names and glitches in electronic voting machines in some areas, while Naxal-affected regions of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh saw IED blasts and clashes with security forces. In Narayanpur, a Naxal was killed and a Special Task Force (STF) jawan suffered injuries in a gun-battle. PTI Complaints poured in about missing voter names and glitches in electronic voting machines in some...

4/7 Several security personnel on election duty in Noida were served meals in packets labelled "Namo Foods", triggering criticism from the Opposition. Police seized the packets, but later Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer L Venkateshwarlu said they were not related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI Several security personnel on election duty in Noida were served meals in packets labelled "Namo...

5/7 Jammu and Kashmir recorded an overall turnout of over 55 percent in the Jammu and Baramulla constituencies in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election, even as there were protests over defective EVMs in some areas. Reuters Jammu and Kashmir recorded an overall turnout of over 55 percent in the Jammu and Baramulla...

6/7 An impressive turnout of over 73 percent was recorded in the single phase Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh amid stray violence involving the ruling TDP and YSRC cadres that reportedly left three people dead. AP An impressive turnout of over 73 percent was recorded in the single phase Assembly and Lok Sabha...