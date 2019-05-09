1/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi held rallies in Haryana’s Fatehabad and Kurukshetra and ended his day with a mega rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan. At the rally in Delhi, he was accompanied by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, party leader Harsh Vardhan and candidates Gautam Gambhir and Hans Raj Hans. Image courtesy: PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi held rallies in Haryana’s Fatehabad and Kurukshetra and ended his...

2/8 During the rally at Ramlila Maidan, Modi hit out at the AAP-led government in Delhi calling it ‘nakaampanthi’ or a government that has created hindrances in the path of developmental works in the national capital. He also hit out at the prevalent dynasty politics in the country and said that the Congress had used the INS Viraat as a ‘personal taxi’ when late Rajiv Gandhi was prime minister in 1987. Image courtesy: PTI During the rally at Ramlila Maidan, Modi hit out at the AAP-led government in Delhi calling it...

3/8 Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) held two roadshows in Delhi, which will go to polls on 12 May. One of her roadshows was in support of North East Delhi candidate and former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit. At the roadshow, she challenged the BJP to campaign for the next two phases over the fake promises made by them. Image courtesy: PTI Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) held two roadshows in Delhi, which will go to...

4/8 Another roadshow she participated in was in support of South Delhi Congress candidate Vijender Singh. “Their situation is like those children who don't do their homework and come to school. When teacher asks them questions, they say, 'Nehru ji hid my books, Indira ji made paper boats out of my homework and someone submerged my books in the water’,” she said. Image courtesy: PTI Another roadshow she participated in was in support of South Delhi Congress candidate Vijender...

5/8 In Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh, a rally saw the attendance of the Opposition’s ‘mahagathbandhan’ alliance leaders SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, BSP’s Mayawati and RLD’s Ajit Singh. Mayawati said that the last five phases have seen a good performance by the alliance and their prospects will improve even further in the next two phases of the Lok Sabha polls. Singh demanded the ouster of a ‘government if liars’. Image courtesy: PTI In Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh, a rally saw the attendance of the Opposition’s ‘mahagathbandhan’...

6/8 BJP chief Amit Shah held public meetings at Jharkhand’s Dhanbad and Jamshedpur and Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain. At one of his rallies, he said that the Opposition is afraid of losing and instead of complaining about EVM malfunctions after the election’s conclusion, they have started making these allegations while polls are underway. Image courtesy: PTI BJP chief Amit Shah held public meetings at Jharkhand’s Dhanbad and Jamshedpur and Madhya...

7/8 Shah also held a road show in Bhopal in support of BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Thakur. Image courtesy: PTI\ Shah also held a road show in Bhopal in support of BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Thakur. Image...