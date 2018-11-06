1/6 As the candidates of Karnataka's ruling JD(S)-Congress coalition on Tuesday won both the Assembly constituencies and clinched victory in two of the three Lok Sabha seats in the bypolls, celebrations were in full swing in Ramanagar. Image courtesy: 101Reportes/Sowmya Rani As the candidates of Karnataka's ruling JD(S)-Congress coalition on Tuesday won both the Assembly...

2/6 While JD(S) candidate Anitha Kumaraswamy received 12, 5043 votes, BJP's L Chandrashekar got 15, 906 votes at the end of 20th round of counting votes. Kumaraswamy won by a margin of 10, 9137 votes in Ramanagara. Image courtesy: 101Reporters/ Sowmya Rani While JD(S) candidate Anitha Kumaraswamy received 12, 5043 votes, BJP's L Chandrashekar got 15,...

3/6 In Jamkhandi, Congress candidate Anand Nyamgouda defeated BJP's Srikant Kulkarni by a margin of 39,480 votes. Image courtesy: 101Reporters/Sangamesh Badiger In Jamkhandi, Congress candidate Anand Nyamgouda defeated BJP's Srikant Kulkarni by a margin of...

4/6 Anand Nyamegouda and his family pay tribute to his father Siddu Nyamagouda after getting elected in Jamakhandi by-election. Image courtesy: 101Reporters/Sangamesh Badiger Anand Nyamegouda and his family pay tribute to his father Siddu Nyamagouda after getting elected...

5/6 Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao described the success in the by-elections as the success of coalition government."We have contested the by-elections in association with coalition partner. BJP has struggled a lot to win in Shivamogga. Our candidates have got elected from four constituencies," Rao said. 101Reporters/Sowmya Rani Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao described the success in...