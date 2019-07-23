The fate of the Congress-JD(S) government remained uncertain even on the third day of the debate on confidence motion moved by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. After the ruling parties and BJP locked horns to debate on the motion, Speaker adjourned the proceedings till 10 am on Tuesday. PTI
As the House debated the motion with frequent scenes of pandemonium, Congress made its intentions clear right from the beginning that voting be deferred as the apex Court had received pleas by two independent MLAs on the issue of trust vote. PTI
Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar adjourned the House at 11.45 pm after repeatedly reminding the government it should honour its commitment to conclude the trust vote proceedings Monday itself, but an unrelenting Congress created a ruckus towards the end of day's proceedings. PTI
Maintaining composure throughout, BJP members made repeated pleas to the Speaker to conclude the process Monday itself without dragging it any further. PTI
The Assembly was adjourned for nearly two hours as Congress and JDS members demanded more time to discuss the confidence motion after the Speaker asked them to wind up quickly so that the trust vote process could be completed. PTI
After the House resumed its sitting, JDS-Congress members raised slogans saying, "we want justice, we want discussion." PTI
As the House met after an hour's delay in the morning, the Speaker made it clear, "Everybody is watching us. Please don't make me a scapegoat. Let us reach our goal," stressing that the process should reach finality Monday. PTI
