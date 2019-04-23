1/18 The Sakhi polling stations in Kheda, Gujarat were managed by all-women teams. Twitter @ECISVEEP The Sakhi polling stations in Kheda, Gujarat were managed by all-women teams. Twitter @ECISVEEP

Goalpara Deputy Commissioner (DC) Barnali Deka assists voters in the Dhubri constituency. Santanu Mahanta/101Reporters​

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Hiraba in Gandhinagar. Binita Parekh/101Reporters

A massive boycott of 18 villages and approximately 30,000 villagers has resulted in zero percent voting in Vetawade Tal Panhala in Kolhapur. The villagers have boycotted polling due to the incomplete work on the Dhamani Dam project in the district. Abhijeet Gurjar/101Reporters

A special booth has been made in Banej, Gir Forest in Una Lok Sabha constituency for Mahant Bharatdas Goswami, where he is the only voter. Around Rs 25,000 is spent in securing this vote. Amit Cowper/101Reporters

Women of Reang tribal community show their inked marked finger after casting vote during the third phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections at a polling station in Agartala. PTI

BJP contestant from Rampur and former actress Jaya Prada after casting her vote. Shannu Khan/101Reporters

Policemen grab some rest during election duty at a booth in Rampur. Shannu Khan/101Reporters

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel casts his vote along with his family members. Hitesh Sharma/101Reporters

Voters flaunting their inked fingers at a selfie zone made in Koriya. Chandrakant Pargir/ 101Reporters

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant voting at a booth in North Goa parliamentary constituency. Rupesh Samant/101Reporters

Shashi Tharoor with his mother after casting vote. TK Devasia

Christian nuns wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station in Guwahati. PTI

Swaminarayan saints after casting their votes at a polling station in Ahmedabad. PTI

A migrant Kashmiri Pandit woman shows her inked finger after she cast her vote for Anantnag parliamentary seat. PTI

Indian cricketer Cheteshwer Pujara and his wife Puja Pabari show their inked marked fingers at a polling station in Rajkot. PTI

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan after casting his vote. Sourced by TK Devasia