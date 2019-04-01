1/5 With just 10 days left for the first phase of the Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his attack on the Opposition in BJP rallies in Maharashtra’s Wardha, Andhra Pradesh’s Rajahmundry and Telangana’s Secunderbad. In Wardha, Modi said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar was losing control of his party amid growing infighting. PTI With just 10 days left for the first phase of the Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra...

2/5 Sharing the stage with Shiv Sena leaders, with whom the BJP has allied in Maharashtra for the upcoming polls, Modi claimed in Wardha that Pawar has ignored the issues of farmers and accused him of encouraging dynastic rule. PTI Sharing the stage with Shiv Sena leaders, with whom the BJP has allied in Maharashtra for the...

3/5 AICC secretary in-charge for Maharashtra Ashish Dua accused Modi of failing to address Maharashtra's burning issues including drought and farmers' suicides at the rally. Maharashtra Congress general-secretary Sachin Sawant termed Modi's rally a 'super flop' claiming the venue was "more than half empty. PTI" AICC secretary in-charge for Maharashtra Ashish Dua accused Modi of failing to address...

4/5 In Rajahmundry, Modi against called Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu 'U-turn babu’ and accused the TDP supremo of indulging in corruption in the Polavaram irrigation project. Talking about various welfare schemes and projects by the Centre, Modi said that the pace of development has increased and there have been no new taxes. PTI In Rajahmundry, Modi against called Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu 'U-turn babu’ and accused...