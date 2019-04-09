1/9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the stage with Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, Republican Party of India leader Ramdas Athawale and others during the rally in Ausa, Latur on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the stage with Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis,...

2/9 Narendra Modi with Uddhav Thackeray at the election campaign rally in Latur in support of alliance candidates. The leaders shared the stage after a gap of nearly four years. Narendra Modi with Uddhav Thackeray at the election campaign rally in Latur in support of...

3/9 In December, 2016, Narendra Modi and Uddhav Thackeray had last shared the dais in Mumbai at a function to lay the foundation stone of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial off the Arabian Sea. In December, 2016, Narendra Modi and Uddhav Thackeray had last shared the dais in Mumbai at a...

4/9 Both the leaders gathered in support of alliance candidates in Latur and Osmanabad, where polling will be held on 18 April. Both the leaders gathered in support of alliance candidates in Latur and Osmanabad, where polling...

5/9 The prime minister held a memento as he stood beside Uddhav Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis and other party leaders. The prime minister held a memento as he stood beside Uddhav Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis and...

6/9 Modi told the crowd that their first votes should be to ensure that water reaches the fields of farmers. Modi told the crowd that their first votes should be to ensure that water reaches the fields of...

7/9 In his speech, Modi slammed the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) alliance over their alleged support of the demand for a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir In his speech, Modi slammed the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) alliance over their...

8/9 Modi also told the crowd that the Congress manifesto resonated Pakistan's stand on Jammu and Kashmir. Modi also told the crowd that the Congress manifesto resonated Pakistan's stand on Jammu and...