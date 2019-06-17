1/5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media as he arrived for the first session of 17th Lok Sabha at the Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. Modi said that the role of an active Opposition is important and it need not bother about their numbers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media as he arrived for the first session of 17th Lok...

2/5 Newly-elected East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir arrives for the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha at Parliament House in New Delhi. PTI Newly-elected East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir arrives for the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha at...

3/5 Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath arrived at the Parliament along with his son Nakul Nath who has been elected as an MP from Chhindwara. ANI Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath arrived at the Parliament along with his son Nakul Nath...

4/5 First-time MP and BJP youth leader Tejasvi Surya said, "I am entering Parliament with a lot of gratitude for people who've elected me". He said that he is carrying with himself a sense of idealism to ensure 'Bharat Mata' reaches the pinnacle of glory. ANI First-time MP and BJP youth leader Tejasvi Surya said, "I am entering Parliament with a lot of...