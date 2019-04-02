1/7 Congress President Rahul Gandhi and senior party leader Sonia Gandhi during the release of party's manifesto for Lok Sabha polls 2019 in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Congress President Rahul Gandhi and senior party leader Sonia Gandhi during the release of...

2/7 Rahul Gandhi with Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and P Chidambaram during the launch. PTI Rahul Gandhi with Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and P Chidambaram during the launch. PTI

3/7 In conversation, Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and P Chidambaram. PTI In conversation, Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and P Chidambaram. PTI

4/7 Hours ahead of the release, the Congress party released this image on its Twitter handle. Twitter @INCIndia Hours ahead of the release, the Congress party released this image on its Twitter handle. Twitter...

5/7 Outside the venue in New Delhi, photographs of Indira Gandhi on display. PTI Outside the venue in New Delhi, photographs of Indira Gandhi on display. PTI

6/7 Congress general secretary and Uttar Pradesh East in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the release of the party's manifesto. PTI Congress general secretary and Uttar Pradesh East in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the...