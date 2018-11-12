1/8 As voting was underway in 18 Assembly constituencies in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh elections on Monday, a thick security blanket, comprising over 1.25 lakh police and paramilitary personnel, was deployed in the Maoist-hit areas. Hitesh Sharma/101Reporters As voting was underway in 18 Assembly constituencies in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh...

2/8 Polling in 10 constituencies — Mohla-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta —started at 7 am and concluded at 3 pm. Image credit: 101Reporters Polling in 10 constituencies — Mohla-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal,...

3/8 Around 37.61 percent polling was registered till 2 pm. According to an official, polling was held after 15 years in Sukma district's Palam Adgu village. Image credit: 101Reporters Around 37.61 percent polling was registered till 2 pm. According to an official, polling was held...

4/8 Palamadagu polling booth in Konta constituency was one of the booths where no votes had been caste until 12 pm. Maoists had written messages on walls and asked voters to boycott the elections. Image credit: Hitesh Sharma/101Reporters Palamadagu polling booth in Konta constituency was one of the booths where no votes had been...

5/8 The Sukma superintendent of police said voters from interior areas in the district came out to vote, defying the Maoists call for poll boycott. 101Reporters The Sukma superintendent of police said voters from interior areas in the district came out to...

6/8 Elderly voters, including some of them aged above 100 years, and persons with disability also came forward to cast their votes. Image credit: Debobrat Ghose Elderly voters, including some of them aged above 100 years, and persons with disability also...

7/8 In the first phase of Chhatisgarh polls, 190 candidates were in fray and as many as 4,336 polling booths were set up. Image credit: 101Reporters In the first phase of Chhatisgarh polls, 190 candidates were in fray and as many as 4,336 polling...