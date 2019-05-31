1/9 On the day that he was to be sworn in as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers paid tribute to BJP veteran late Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal Samadhi in Delhi. PTI On the day that he was to be sworn in as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and his Council of...

2/9 The Rashtrapati Bhavan was decked up for the oath-taking ceremony, which would mark the beginning of Narendra Modi's second consecutive term as Prime Minister. AP

3/9 President Ram Nath Kovind administered oaths of office and secrecy to PM Narendra Modi and his council of 57 ministers. While BJP's allies in the NDA got one berth each, the saffron party dropped some of its ministers, including Maneka Gandhi, Suresh Prabhu, Jayant Sinha, Sushma Swaraj, JP Nadda and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. Amit Shah was inducted into the cabinet. AP

4/9 Leaders of BIMSTEC countries including President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay JeenbekovPresident of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena, Nepal prime minister KP Sharma Oli, President of Myanmar U Win Myint and Bhutanese prime minister Lotay Tshering also attended the gala event. AP

5/9 This is the second time Modi took the oath at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Modi was sworn in by former president Pranab Mukherjee in 2014 in the presence of over 3,500 guests including the heads of SAARC countries. Reuters

6/9 Amit Shah was sworn into the cabinet, fuelling speculation that he might get the finance portfolio, a position vacated by Arun Jaitley. PTI

7/9 Leaders from various political parties, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Ghulam Nabi Azad, were in attendance. Reuters

8/9 Famed personalities from the worlds of business, entertainment and sports attended the ceremony. Seen here is Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. AP