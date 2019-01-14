1/5 The Modi government's "social justice" plank with its outreach to Dalits, backward classes and the general category was the theme at the BJP's two-day national council meeting that started on Friday at Ramlila Ground in New Delhi. PTI The Modi government's "social justice" plank with its outreach to Dalits, backward classes and...

2/5 BJP president Amit Shah inaugurated the meeting as the party expected 12,000 members to participate - while Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the concluding speech on Saturday, laying down the agenda for its Lok Sabha poll campaign. PTI

3/5 Dubbing the anti-BJP grand alliance as a "failed experiment", Modi said on Saturday the Opposition is coming together as they want to form a 'majboor' (helpless) government to promote nepotism and corruption, whereas the BJP wants a strong dispensation for all-round development. PTI

4/5 Suggesting that Modi's leadership was the BJP's biggest strength in the upcoming polls, Union Minister Arun Jaitley said the party workers should build the campaign narrative around it as the Opposition would try to divert the attention from this. PTI