1/8 Congress' performance in the Assembly elections on Tuesday, gave a big blow to the BJP, specially in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, where the grand old party came back to power after 15 years. PTI

2/8 The Assembly polls held for five states also saw the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) recording a landslide win for a second consecutive term. PTI

3/8 The Mizo National Front (MNF) scripted a spectacular victory dislodging the Congress in its last bastion in the Northeast to return to power after 10 years. PTI

4/8 Buoyed by the Congress' good showing in the polls that was dubbed as a semi-final for the 2019 general elections, party president Rahul Gandhi said the outcome is a "clear message" to the Modi government that people are not happy with it and time has come for a change. PTI

5/8 In a shock result, the Congress ended chief minister Raman Singh's uninterrupted 15-year rule in Chhattisgarh. Congress in-charge of Chhattisgarh PL Punia was flanked by party leaders displaying victory sign at a press conference after the party's win in the Assembly elections. PTI

6/8 In Chhattisgarh, the Congress won 68 seats in the 90-member House while the BJP was at the second spot winning 15 seats, as per the final results.

7/8 Congress emerged as the single-largest party in Rajasthan, winning 99 seats. The focus in Rajasthan is now on who would be the Congress' choice for chief minister between two-time chief minister Ashok Gehlot and the party's state unit president Sachin Pilot. PTI