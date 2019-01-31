1/8 Winter's sharpest bite in years moved past painful into life-threatening territory, prompting officials throughout the US Midwest to take extraordinary measures to protect the homeless and other vulnerable people from the bitter cold, including turning some city buses into mobile warming shelters in Chicago. Reuters Winter's sharpest bite in years moved past painful into life-threatening territory, prompting...

2/8 At least four deaths were linked to the weather system by Wednesday. Ice is seen on the side of the Great Falls National Historic Park in Paterson New Jersey. AP At least four deaths were linked to the weather system by Wednesday. Ice is seen on the side of...

3/8 Minneapolis charitable groups that operate warming places and shelters expanded hours and capacity, and ambulance crews handled all outside calls as being potentially life-threatening. AP Minneapolis charitable groups that operate warming places and shelters expanded hours and...

4/8 The cold snap followed a snowstorm and even more snow squalls are expected in the Midwest. Reuters The cold snap followed a snowstorm and even more snow squalls are expected in the Midwest. Reuters

5/8 Hundreds of public schools from North Dakota to Missouri to Michigan cancelled classes Tuesday, and some on Wednesday as well. Several large universities also remained closed. AFP Hundreds of public schools from North Dakota to Missouri to Michigan cancelled classes Tuesday,...

6/8 Many people on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in the Dakotas live in homes that are decades old and in disrepair, or in emergency government housing left over from southern disasters such as hurricanes. Reuters Many people on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in the Dakotas live in homes that are decades...

7/8 The polar vortex is a mass of very cold air that typically sits right on the North Pole and tends to be restricted to the region by the jet stream, which normally keeps this cold air in the Arctic. But when the jet stream wavers, or weakens, the chill can spill over to the countries south of the Pole. Reuters/National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, US The polar vortex is a mass of very cold air that typically sits right on the North Pole and tends...