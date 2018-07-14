1/6 Ousted Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam (behind), both facing lengthy prison terms, were arrested minutes after landing in the country on Friday. Both are currently lodged in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail. Reuters Ousted Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam (behind), both facing...

2/6 The plane carrying Sharif, the lifetime leader of PML-N, and Maryam landed at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport at 9.15 pm IST, nearly three hours later than the scheduled arrival. AP

3/6 "A paramilitary soldier checks identity card of a driver enters in Lahore. Around 10,000 police officers were deployed across Lahore to maintain law and order. The police swooped down on the PML-N cadre in Punjab, detaining over 300 party workers and leaders on Thursday ahead of Sharif's arrival. However, Lahore High Court on Friday ordered the workers be released before 2 pm. The Punjab government had also suspended mobile and internet services in Lahore. AP

4/6 PML-N party workers, led by its president and Sharif's younger brother Shehbaz, on Friday also managed to take out a rally in Lahore despite the imposition of Section 144 that bars assembly of more than five people. Reuters

5/6 The rally kicked off at the Lohari Gate in the afternoon and could manage to proceed a few kilometres as party workers struggled to remove cargo containers on their way. AP