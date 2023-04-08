‘Reflection of local Tamil culture’: PM Narendra Modi unveils Chennai airport’s new terminal building

8/8

The columns inside the new terminal are created to exude the visual effect of a palm tree and the design of the roof is derived from the classical dance Bharatnatyam, Airports Authority of India (AAI) said, as per PTI. “The wavy roofing of NITB replicates the pleated costume that fans out attractively during dancer movements of traditional dance form of the state Bharatnatyam,” it added.