‘Reflection of local Tamil culture’: PM Narendra Modi unveils Chennai airport’s new terminal building
Boasting of rich art and culture of Tamil Nadu and equipped with advanced technology, the new integrated terminal building (T-2) of the Chennai International Airport was built at a cost of Rs 1,260 crore
1/8
Adorned with rich art and culture of Tamil Nadu and aimed at reducing flyers’ woes, Chennai International Airport’s new integrated terminal building (T-2) has finally been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (8 April). The first phase of the new terminal was completed at the cost of Rs 1,260 crore. News18
2/8
The design of the state-of-the-art terminal is an ode to the local Tamil culture. As per the government, it has features including Kolam (a pattern designed outside homes in South India), temples and paintings exhibiting nature. News18
3/8
Besides the prime minister, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi and Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia were among those present at the inauguration. The leaders were also welcomed Modi earlier at the airport. Twitter/@narendramodi
4/8
Prime Minister Modi called the new terminal “an important addition to Chennai’s infrastructure”. “It will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy,” he wrote in a tweet. The T-2 terminal<span style="font-weight: 400;"> is equipped with 100 check-in counters, 17 escalators and elevators each. News18</span>
5/8
Spread across 1,36,295 square metres, the T-2 terminal building is expected to enhance the Chennai airport’s passenger serving capacity from 23 million to 30 million per year. It has 108 immigration counters, which are split equally between arrival and departure areas. News18
6/8
According to the ministry of civil aviation, the new terminal will cater to the growing air traffic in Tamil Nadu. “It is also a reflection of the government’s commitment towards providing high-quality infrastructure to travellers,” the ministry said in a tweet. News18
7/8
The new terminal boasts of a feature known as Skylight that will let natural light be harvested for lightning up the space inside the building. “This reduces energy consumption and makes the space feel enlivening and airy,” an official told ANI. News18
8/8
The columns inside the new terminal are created to exude the visual effect of a palm tree and the design of the roof is derived from the classical dance Bharatnatyam, Airports Authority of India (AAI) said, as per PTI. “The wavy roofing of NITB replicates the pleated costume that fans out attractively during dancer movements of traditional dance form of the state Bharatnatyam,” it added.