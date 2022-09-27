PM Modi’s final farewell to ‘friend of India’ Shinzo Abe at funeral in Tokyo
Former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated on 8 July, was finally laid to rest today. The ceremony was attended by world leaders including Narendra Modi, US vice president Kamala Harris, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, among others
Narendra Modi paid his respects to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the state funeral at Nippon in Tokyo. Along with many other leaders from around the world, Narendra Modi offered flowers to the late prime minister. Modi has described Abe as his “dear friend and a great champion of India-Japan friendship”. Image courtesy: @MEAIndia/Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attend the state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Media reports suggest that Abe always maintained a close relationship with India and was also awarded Padma Vibhushan in 2021. AP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waits with his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen after they attended Abe’s state funeral. AP
Japan’s Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko lay flowers at the altar during the state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo. AP
Former President of France Nicolas Sarkozy walks after offering flowers during the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. AP
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida walks on stage during the state funeral for Shinzo Abe. Around 1.6 billion yen was spent on Abe’s state funeral. Many have criticised the government over the cost of the funeral but Kishida said that country’s longest-serving premier deserves the honour. AP
Akie Abe, the wife of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, carries a cinerary urn as she arrives at the state of the funeral of her husband. More than 4,000 people, including many Japanese lawmakers, attended the event. AP
People make long lines to lay flowers and pay respects to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the stands set up outside the venue for his state funeral in Tokyo. AP
Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force personnel takes a moment of silence after firing cannons at the Nippon Budokan grounds. On Tuesday. Tokyo witnessed heightened security. AP
Honour guards salute a cinerary urn containing former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ashes on the altar during his state funeral. The ashes were first presented to Fumio Kishida who then formally handed it over to military officials who placed the urn in the middle of the altar. AP
US Vice President Kamala Harris attended Shinzo Abe’s state funeral in Tokyo. AP