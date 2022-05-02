PM Modi receives grand welcome from Indian diaspora in Germany, meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day trip to Germany, Denmark and France from today
1/11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Berlin-Brandenburg airport in Germany on the first leg of his visit to three European nations on Monday. Twitter/@PMOIndia
2/11
During his three-day visit, PM Modi along with newly-appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz will co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations. ANI
3/11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Germany on the first leg of his three-day Europe visit, got a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Berlin on Monday. Twitter/@PMOIndia
4/11
The community members, including children who were waiting for the prime minister since 4 am at Hotel Adlon Kempinski, chanted Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata ki Jai on seeing him. Twitter/@PMOIndia
5/11
The colours and diversity of India were on display at Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate as members of the Indian community gave a rousing welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in the German capital on Monday. Twitter/@PMOIndia
6/11
The diaspora organised dance and other cultural programmes to greet the Prime Minister at the Brandenburg Gate.Twitter/@PMOIndia
7/11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a guard of honour at Federal Chancellery in Berlin on Monday in the presence of German Challancer Olaf Scholz. Twitter/@MEAIndia
8/11
A ceremonial welcome for PM Modi in Berlin. Twitter/@MEAIndia
9/11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a meeting with German Challancer Olaf Scholz in Berlin. Twitter/@PMOIndia
10/11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hold delegation-level talks in Berlin.Twitter/@MEAIndia
11/11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz continue their conversation at Federal Chancellery in Berlin.Twitter/@MEAIndia