PM Modi inaugurates Central Vista Avenue, unveils Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's statue
The 28-feet tall jet black granite statue of Netaji has been placed under the canopy near India Gate
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Central Vista Avenue in New Delhi on 8 September 2022. The avenue covers Kartavya Path- the new avatar of Rajpath and Central Vista lawns. Twitter/@BJP4India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose as unveiled his statue. He later inaugurated the revamped Rajpath and Central Vista in National Capital. ANI
The jet black granite statue, with a height of 28 feet has been placed under the canopy near India Gate. ANI
Kartavya Path: The new avatar of the colonial-era Rajpath (Kingsway). Twitter/@himantabiswa
India Gate was a sight to behold as it reflected the shades of ‘Tiranga’ as Prime Minister Modi addressed the audience in attendance. The PM said a new era has begun in the form of the Kartavya Path that will consign the symbol of colonialism ‘Kingsway’ to history. ANI