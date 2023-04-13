Pitstops at an old pub, castle & more: Joe Biden’s postcards from Ireland, his ancestral homeland
Joe Biden is spending three days in Ireland on his first visit back as US president. After spending most of a day on a whirlwind countryside tour of his ancestral home, he is turning back to diplomacy on Thursday, with an address to the Irish parliament and meetings with the country's leaders
1/9
US president Joe Biden arrived in the Republic of Ireland after an appearance on Wednesday in Northern Ireland. AP
2/9
Crowds lined up and waited for eight hours to catch a glimpse of Biden in the towns of Carlingford and Dundalk, where the US president toured a castle, gazing out over the sea where his ancestors sailed, and gave an address in a local pub. AP
3/9
Along the streets of Dundalk, photos of the president and huge welcome signs were plastered along shop fronts. Children hung out of windows to wave at the president and display the US flag. AP
4/9
From inside a packed old pub with a sticky wooden floor, Biden acknowledged that his ancestors emigrated to the United States to escape famine, but he added, “When you’re here, you wonder why anyone would ever want to leave.” And he jokingly delivered bad news, saying: “We’ll be back. There’s no way to keep us out.” AP
5/9
During his visit, the President also visited McAteers The Food House in Dundalk. It should be mentioned here that Biden’s mother’s family comes from County Louth, and the president was elated by the dive into his Irish heritage, which he often cites as a driving force in his public and private life. According to the Irish Family History Centre, Biden “is among the most ‘Irish’ of all US Presidents.” AP
6/9
In this picture, Micheál Martin, Tánaiste of Ireland, and President Biden tour Carlingford Castle in County Louth. Notably, the US leader is spending three days in Ireland on his first visit back as president. He’ll also attend a gala dinner on Thursday and visit County Mayo, another ancestral area on the west coast, on Friday before returning to Washington. AP
7/9
Biden visited in 2016, near the end of his second term as Obama’s vice president, with a much larger contingent of his family, including all of his grandchildren. This time he was accompanied by just his sister and son. His wife, Jill, remained in Washington. AP
8/9
After spending most of a day on a whirlwind countryside tour of his ancestry, President Biden turned back to diplomacy on Thursday, with an address to the Irish parliament and meetings with the country’s leaders, with Ukraine high on the agenda. AP
9/9
On his first stop of the day, Biden will meet with President Michael D Higgins at the president’s Dublin residence and will ring the Peace Bell, unveiled in 2008 to mark the 10th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland. AP