Picture Perfect: Strawberry moon lights up the night sky
The strawberry full moon that illuminated the night sky over the weekend delighted stargazers all across the world. Also known as June's full moon or the rose moon, stunning pictures of it rising above the Empire State Building, behind Stonehenge, and various other places have gone viral
People captured the strawberry moon, often referred to as June's full moon or the rose moon, rising above the Empire State Building, behind Stonehenge, and at various other locations.
The full moon was visible from Friday night till Monday morning. According to the NASA blog, some of the other names for this full Moon include Flower Moon, Hot Moon, Hoe Moon, and Planting Moon. AP
Strawberry moon rising behind St. Michael’s Mount in Cornwall. According to CNN, the strawberry moon is tied to old customs rather than the colour of the June full moon. The Algonquin tribes are the source of the common moniker for the June full moon. To indicate the height of the Northeastern United States’ strawberry harvest, they dubbed it the “Strawberry moon.” Image Courtesy: @stucornell/Twitter
Strawberry Moon setting behind One World Trade Center, New York. Many of the names for full moons, including the worm moon in March and the flower moon in May, have their roots in early Native American tribes. Image Courtesy: @DanTVusa/Twitter
Strawberry moon on top of the Tahoma, also known as Mount Rainier, in the United States. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, June “was traditionally the month of marriage, and is even named after the Roman goddess of marriage, Juno.” People from other countries have also given the moon names that mirror their seasonal or cultural rituals, such as the Europeans’ honeymoon, NDTV reported. Image Courtesy: @steven_t_Juong
Strawberry moon rising over West Seattle, Washington. The full moon coincided with Vat Purnima in India. As per NASA, married Hindu women express their affection for their spouses throughout the three days of this full moon by wrapping a sacred thread around a banyan tree. Image Courtesy: @KristinLRaught
The moments surrounding a full moon are ones of climax, release, endings, realisations, and increased celestial energy. Although astrologers frequently claim that new moons are useful times, frequently allocated for planning and setting intentions, you can manifest on a full moon, according to Vogue India. Image Courtesy: @HeatherKaye8/Twitter
Strawberry moon rising over Ardtornish Castle, Scotland. As they rose in the west during the night, Mars and Venus were also visible to the stargazers. Venus, which was around 22 degrees above the horizon and 67 million miles (109 million kilometres) from Earth, was seen as a bright white speck, according to Wion News. Image Courtesy: @KnoydartJim/Twitter