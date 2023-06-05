Picture Perfect: Strawberry moon lights up the night sky

5/8

Strawberry moon on top of the Tahoma, also known as Mount Rainier, in the United States. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, June “was traditionally the month of marriage, and is even named after the Roman goddess of marriage, Juno.” People from other countries have also given the moon names that mirror their seasonal or cultural rituals, such as the Europeans’ honeymoon, NDTV reported. Image Courtesy: @steven_t_Juong