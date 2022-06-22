In Pics|South China floods force tens of thousands to evacuate
A worker checks a section of flooded railway in Shangrao in central China's Jiangxi province, 21 June, 2022. Major flooding has forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people in southern China, with more rain expected. (Chinatopix via AP)
In Jiangxi, almost 500,000 people have seen damages to their homes and their lives uprooted. (Chinatopix via AP)
The heavy rainfall has collapsed roads in some parts of cities and swept away houses, cars and crops, and more rain is forecasted for the coming days. (Chinatopix via AP)
Storm warnings were issued for much of the eastern provinces, including the capital Beijing, while reservoirs in the central province of Henan were at flood level and were releasing torrents of water downstream. (Chinatopix via AP)
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers evacuate people stranded after flooding caused by heavy rain in the city of Jian'ou in southeast China's Fujian Province, 19 June, 2022. (Huang Jiemin/Xinhua via AP)