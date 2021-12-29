Photos

Photos: The best Bollywood movies of 2021

A look at some of the best films from 2021.

FP Staff December 29, 2021 13:05:59 IST
A biopic detailing the 2 decades that Punjabi Sikh revolutionary Udham Singh spent planning the assassination of the man responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
Reassigned from TV to radio, a frustrated anchor sees both danger and opportunity when he receives threatening calls on the air.
Mimi is introduced by Bhanu to an American couple as a surrogate in exchange for Rs 2 million. She decides to have the baby even when they change their mind and tells her parent that Bhanu is the father.
Bauji's entire family comes under one roof for 13 days after he passes away. We get a glimpse of their dynamics, politics and insecurities as each one of them is on their journey to discover their own selves and truth.
A satirical comedy about a common man and the struggle he goes through to prove his existence after being falsely being declared dead on government records.
Among the last set of releases this year, 83 received a thumbs up from critics and audiences alike. The sports drama traced India’s first cricket World Cup win in 1983 and how the squad led by Kapil Dev achieved the impossible.
Among the last set of releases this year, 83 received a thumbs up from critics and audiences alike. The sports drama traced India’s first cricket World Cup win in 1983 and how the squad led by Kapil Dev achieved the impossible.