Anjali Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin Pilgaonkar and Amitabh Bachchan at the book launch of...

Anjali Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin Pilgaonkar and Amitabh Bachchan at the book launch of Pilgaonkar's autobiography Sampoorna Sachin.

Anjali Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin Pilgaonkar and Amitabh Bachchan during the book launch.

Anjali Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin Pilgaonkar and Amitabh Bachchan during the book launch.

Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Pilgaonkar during the launch of Pilgaonkar's autobiography Sampoorna...

Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Pilgaonkar during the launch of Pilgaonkar's autobiography Sampoorna Sachin.

4/4

Sachin Pilgaonkar completed fifty years in Indian cinema and to commemorate the occasion ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Sonu Nigam along with Amitabh Bachchan (not in the picture) launched his autobiography Sampoorna Sachin.

Sachin Pilgaonkar completed fifty years in Indian cinema and to commemorate the occasion ace...