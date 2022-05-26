PHOTOS: PM Modi inaugurates eleven projects in Chennai
PM Modi inaugurated 1,152 houses constructed under the Light House Project - Chennai. The project has been built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban
PM Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,500 crore including the Bangalore-Chennai Expressway in Chennai on Thursday. AFP
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin (first from right) was also present at the event. ANI
The event was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. ANI
Earlier in the day, PM Modi received a warm welcome from the people on his arrival in Chennai. ANI