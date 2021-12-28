A look at the best pictures from the red carpets of 2021
Here are some of the best red carpet pictures from 2021.
Staff members roll the red carpet Japan's after the award ceremony for the ice dance program during the Japan Figure Skating Championships at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama. Photo: AFP
In this file photo taken on 6 December, 2018, US singer Ariana Grande attends Billboard's 13th Annual Women In Music event in New York City. Photo: AFP
US socialite Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on 13 September, 2021 in New York. Photo: AFP
Barbadian singer Rihanna arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on 13 September, 2021 in New York. Photo: AFP
Actress Jada Pinkett-Smith attends The Matrix Resurrections Red Carpet U.S. Premiere Screening at The Castro Theatre on 18 December, 2021 in San Francisco, California. Photo: AFP