PHOTOS: A look at Spain's historic mosques that were turned into churches

1/4

A tourist visits the Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba on March 4, 2014. Historical treasure and UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba is the subject of a dispute over its ownership. A citizen platform has launched a petition, which has generated nearly 140,000 signatures, accusing the Church of "cutting" the memory of the Mosque-Cathedral and asking for a public administration of the monument. (AFP)