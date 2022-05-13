PHOTOS: A look at Spain's historic mosques that were turned into churches
Most of these mosques were built between 711 AD and 1492 AD when Islamic kingdoms ruled parts of Spain
A tourist visits the Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba on March 4, 2014. Historical treasure and UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba is the subject of a dispute over its ownership. A citizen platform has launched a petition, which has generated nearly 140,000 signatures, accusing the Church of "cutting" the memory of the Mosque-Cathedral and asking for a public administration of the monument. (AFP)
The Mosque of Cristo de la Luz in Toledo, Spain was built in 999 AD. It was converted into a church around 100 years later. Image: Wikimedia
The La Giradla bell tower of Seville Cathedral in Seville Spain. It was originally built as a minaret. Image: Wikimedia
This mosque was built in the 5th century. It was converted into a museum in 1931. Image: Wikimedia