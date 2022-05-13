Photos

PHOTOS: A look at Spain's historic mosques that were turned into churches

Most of these mosques were built between 711 AD and 1492 AD when Islamic kingdoms ruled parts of Spain

FP Staff May 13, 2022 19:28:53 IST
A tourist visits the Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba on March 4, 2014. Historical treasure and UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba is the subject of a dispute over its ownership. A citizen platform has launched a petition, which has generated nearly 140,000 signatures, accusing the Church of "cutting" the memory of the Mosque-Cathedral and asking for a public administration of the monument. (AFP)
The Mosque of Cristo de la Luz in Toledo, Spain was built in 999 AD. It was converted into a church around 100 years later. Image: Wikimedia
The La Giradla bell tower of Seville Cathedral in Seville Spain. It was originally built as a minaret. Image: Wikimedia
This mosque was built in the 5th century. It was converted into a museum in 1931. Image: Wikimedia
