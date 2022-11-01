Phone Bhoot Screening: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi keep it simple yet stylish
The screening of this spooky comedy was also graced by Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar, Jackie Shroff, Mallika Sherawat, Rajesh Khatter, Nileema Azeem, and many more. Picture Courtesy: Sachin Gokhale
1/8
Katrina Kaif kept it simple yet stylish at the screening of her film. This is her first release after her marriage with Vicky Kaushal. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.
2/8
Ishaan Khatter posed like a pro at the red carpet of his upcoming film Phone Bhoot’s screening. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Jackie Shroff.
3/8
Siddhant Chaturvedi seems to be experimenting with his characters and films. After Gully Boy and Gehraiyaan, he’s now attempting a horror comedy that releases in cinemas on November 4.
4/8
Jackie Shroff’s experiments with unconventional outfits continue. The actor is essaying a negative role in the film. He and Katrina Kaif have done films like Boom and Sooryavanshi together. He will complete four decades in Bollywood this year.
5/8
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar twinned in white and the actress aced her funky and cool outfit for the evening. Akhtar is the producer of Phone Bhoot.
6/8
Vicky Kaushal also kept it simple at the screening o his wife’s film. He posed with Rajesh Khatter.
7/8
Mallika Sherawat may be away from the celluloid but she still has her mojo. She wore a lovely dress for the screening. She’s known for films like Murder, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, and Welcome.
8/8
Ishaan posed with his mother Nileema Azeem and smiled from ear to ear. He seems to be excited to see his mother’s response towards the film. Azeem also acted with Shahid Kapoor in his debut film Ishq Vishk in 2003.